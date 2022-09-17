Family holds balloon release for teen murdered at Clayton County apartment

In Clayton County, family and friends of a teen gunned down last month at a College Park apartment complex held a balloon release in his honor on Saturday.

The balloon release happened at the Park at Leeds Apartment Complex where 19-year-old Kiyrie Allen was shot to death on August 13th. His mother said the balloon release and march that followed was not just for her son but others who’ve lost their lives to gun violence.

"We’re tired of the senseless violence," Catrice Allen told FOX 5. "That was my only child. They robbed me of everything…everyday I fight to want to get up and just keep going."

The grieving mother said her son was visiting with a group of friends when the shooting happened. She stated that the group of aspiring entertainers were getting ready to go to a show when they were confronted with gunfire after being approached about a stolen dirt bike.

"They some peaceful kids, they don’t bother nobody…they were trying to explain to them that they had no clue about a dirt bike," she said.

Five people were injured, but Kiyrie was the only one who didn’t survive.

"He didn’t deserve to die the way he did you know," Allen said.

Just a little over a month later, balloons bearing his name filled the air Saturday as friends and family gathered to remember Kiyrie, who had just graduated from Creekside High School in May and was voted Mr. Creekside by his peers.

19-year-old Kiyrie Allen poses with his mom after winning Mr. Creekside. The teen was killed on August 13th. (Supplied)

"He’s a leader, a mentor, a God-fearing young man," his mom told FOX 5.

Allen said they want to see justice for the teen who had so much life ahead of him and more answers from Clayton County investigators as they continue their effort to put the gunman behind bars.

"I want justice. I want gun violence to end…my son is not the only one that suffered."

Clayton County Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department or call Crime Stoppers. You can find the link to do that by clicking here.