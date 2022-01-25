Manhunt for man accused of killing stepfather ends with arrest, deputies say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Heard County man on Sunday.
Bobby Parker Vickers, 26, was found hiding under the deck of a home along Bradfield Road, the Heard County Sheriff’s Office said.
(Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said Vickers shot and killed his stepfather, 53-year-old James Scott Sessions, of Franklin, in front of several witnesses and then ran from the scene located on Rock Mills Road.
This prompted a multi-jurisdictional search for Vickers. Eventually, he was spotted walking down the road and a bystander called 911 to report it.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement
_____