Clayton County inmate recaptured after hours-long manhunt

He went through great lengths to get out of the Clayton County Jail, but police say they have 22-year-old Nigiel Lee back in custody.

It took two hours for officers to track down Lee, who apparently did not make it too far in that time, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police say K-9 handler Officer Christian and K-9 Niko were able to track Lee about a mile west of the sally port, where he managed to escape.

Lee was taken back into custody near Whaley's Lake Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say just before 10 p.m., Lee was able to evade both Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies and police officers, jump onto multiple vehicles before scaling fencing, and running from the sally port area at the jail.

This image of Nigiel Lee, originally provided by the Clayton County Police Department, has been reconstructed to show his face head-on.

It was believed Lee injured himself while jumping the wired fence, but did not confirm after his re-arrest.

Lee was taken into custody Wednesday on multiple felony charges in two separate jurisdictions, according to the police.

Those charges now include home invasion, burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, criminal trespass, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, obstruction of law enforcement, theft by taking, and escaped prisoner.

He also was wanted out of DeKalb County for kidnapping, fleeing and eluding, robbery by sudden snatching, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, and family violence charges.

Lee was taken back to the Clayton County Jail.