Injured manatee recovering after boat collision in Georgia river

A manatee rescued earlier this month in a Georgia river is now getting some much-needed help.

A boater spotted the distressed male manatee in Brunswick's East River and contacted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Officials believe the manatee was hit by a boat and now struggles to go underwater.

"The collision likely ruptured the manatee’s thoracic cavity, filling it with air and leaving the animal unable to dive," a spokesperson for the Georgia DNR wrote on Facebook.

The poor animal also weighed 200 pounds less than expected at the time of his rescue.

After working with the Jacksonville Zoo, vets say he's now eating well and remains active - both very positive signs.

Officials say the manatee should be a reminder for boaters to keep an eye out and steer clear of any manatees they see, as the animals are protected by both Georgia and federal laws.

If you do run into a manatee, remain in the area and contact the Georgia DNR at 800-2-SAVE-ME (800-272-8363).