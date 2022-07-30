Man, woman charged in pregnant woman’s deadly stabbing, police say

LaGrange police have arrested and charged two people with the murder of a pregnant woman. The woman, identified as 26-year-old Breanna Burgess, was found stabbed to death early Wednesday morning.

Burgess was a single mother of three and expecting her fourth child. While police have two suspects in custody, family members say it doesn’t ease their pain.

"Right now we’re trying to understand how someone could do this to another human being," Burgess’s aunt Melissa Kurian said.

Family members said they are heartbroken by the sudden loss of the 26-year-old, who police found unresponsive on Fort Drive in LaGrange on Wednesday.

"What we’re going through, you know…it’s awful," family member Paulette Ngtmi said.

The LaGrange Police Department said officers were doing a routine check of the area when they found Burgess’s body near a track. According to investigators, Curteze Avery and Shallandra Freeman knew Burgess and targeted her.

"It’s just senseless, you know, for someone to just do that to her," Ngtmi went on.

Avery and Freeman are charged with murder and feticide. Burgess was five months pregnant at the time of her death. She leaves behind a 5, 7 and 9 year-old.

"It’s a monster who did this to her," her aunt said.

While family members tell FOX 5 Atlanta 5 they’re somewhat relieved to see arrests made in her murder, it won’t bring her back.

"We want to see justice for her because she did not deserve what happened to her. No one deserves this, no one," Ngtmi stated.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. They said people can also send donations directly to Higgins funeral home in Lagrange.

LaGrange police said the two suspects are being held without bond. They’re asking anyone with information about this case to contact detectives.