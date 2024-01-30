Man with knife shot, killed by officer at VA medical center in Decatur

article

A man with a knife was shot and killed by an officer on Monday night at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center on Clairmont Road in Decatur, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

According to the GBI, 58-year-old John Robert Smith of Decatur was displaying suicidal ideations when he arrived at the hospital Jan. 29.

Hospital staff took Smith into the emergency room for assistance. Once inside, he reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened to harm himself.

VA police officers responded to the ER and attempted to persuade Smith to put down the knife. He refused and advanced on a staff member, according to the GBI.

An officer shot Smith and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The medical center released the following statement:

"A fatal shooting occurred on campus last night that is currently under investigation. We extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone impacted. Due to the ongoing investigation, we must refer all questions to GBI."

The center provides primary care and specialty health services. It is not known if Smith was a veteran.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).