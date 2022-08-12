Man with '16 arrest cycles' illegally riding scooter on sidewalk arrested by Atlanta police

A scooter ride took a turn for a man Atlanta police say had "16 arrest cycles."

Michael Cortez Kirkland was arrested after officers say he was illegally riding a scooter on the sidewalk. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Kirkland left the scooter and attempted to flee from officers prompting a foot chase.

Officers were able to catch Kirkland, who they say tossed a stolen firearm from the Greenville Police Department over a fence. Officers were able to recover the firearm.

Kirkland was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than an oz, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving a stolen gun, failure to yield while entering the roadway, and a warrant arrest out of Cobb County.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department shared footage on social media of the moments that occurred during Kirkland's arrest.

Kirkland was described by officials as a convicted felon with 16 arrest cycles with a warrant out in Fulton County for failure to appear.