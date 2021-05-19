article

The man who led Clayton County deputies on a chase that ended at the home of rapper Rick Ross has died while in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells TMZ that 40-year-old Chaka Stewart was found unresponsive in his cell at the Clayton County Jail on Saturday.

TMZ says a guard and a medic tried to revive him, but that it was too late.

Stewart was pronounced dead at the jail.

Police say he was in his cell alone, and they do not suspect foul play.

Stewart was arrested on May 11 after deputies who were responding to a domestic-related incident spotted his vehicle. The pursuit ended when officials say the man fled into the wood line onto Rick Ross's property while carrying a gun.

A Clayton County suspect, deputies say, evaded arrest and led law enforcement to Rick Ross' estate. (Photo courtesy of Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

After a short search, Stewart was spotted and arrested without incident. Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, was not home at the time.

An autopsy is underway to determine how Stewart died.

