Man wanted for Wilcox County double murder found

The Brief Quintavis Holt, 39, of Pineview, GA was arrested Saturday by the Wilcox Sheriff's Office. Holt was wanted for a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on May 25, according to police. Holt is charged with 2 counts of malice murder, 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.



A man wanted for killing two people in central Georgia was arrested Saturday.

What we know:

Quintavis Holt, 39, of Pineview, GA was arrested by the Wilcox Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Holt was wanted for a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on May 25.

Previous story: Manhunt underway for Quintavis Holt in Wilcox County double homicide

According to the GBI, several people had gathered at a home in the 200 block of Depot Street in Pineview when someone started shooting. 2 people were shot and died at the scene.

The victims were identified as Nathadius Kenta Lawson, 36, and Charleston Calix, 40, both of Pineview.

Police said Holt is charged with 2 counts of malice murder, 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What's next:

The GBI said it turned the case over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.