Man wanted for Wilcox County double murder found
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted for killing two people in central Georgia was arrested Saturday.
What we know:
Quintavis Holt, 39, of Pineview, GA was arrested by the Wilcox Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
Holt was wanted for a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on May 25.
Previous story: Manhunt underway for Quintavis Holt in Wilcox County double homicide
According to the GBI, several people had gathered at a home in the 200 block of Depot Street in Pineview when someone started shooting. 2 people were shot and died at the scene.
The victims were identified as Nathadius Kenta Lawson, 36, and Charleston Calix, 40, both of Pineview.
Police said Holt is charged with 2 counts of malice murder, 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
What's next:
The GBI said it turned the case over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The Source: Information for this article came from a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.