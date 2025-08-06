Man wanted for murder in 52-count indictment arrested in Atlanta

The Brief Kordale Miliam was arrested during a raid in southwest Atlanta, facing a 52-count indictment including charges of felony murder, armed robbery, and gang activity. Miliam attempted to flee from officers but was quickly apprehended, found hiding in nearby woods. The case has experienced multiple legal developments, including bond revocation, motions for juvenile court transfer, and judicial holds, with a status conference scheduled for August 22.



A man at the center of a major murder and gang indictment is back in custody after trying to run from officers during a raid in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

On Tuesday, August 5, the Atlanta Police Department’s APEX and SWAT units helped Gwinnett County police serve a search warrant at an apartment on Springdale Road SW.

The operation ended with the arrest of Kordale Miliam, who had multiple outstanding warrants from several jurisdictions.

When officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the complex, Miliam and another man tried to make a run for it.

Both were caught quickly.

Officers found Miliam hiding in nearby woods, covered in soot and forest debris from the attempt to evade arrest.

Also arrested during the raid was Kejuan Miliam, who was wanted in Gwinnett County for auto theft.

Dig deeper:

Police say Miliam is facing a 52-count indictment that includes charges of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity.

His case is being handled in Fulton County Superior Court and involves multiple law enforcement agencies from across metro Atlanta, including East Point, Fulton County, and Henry County.

Court records show the charges date back to 2018 and include five counts of felony murder, one count of murder during the commission of a felony, several weapons violations, vehicle hijacking, arson, tampering with evidence, and gang activity. He’s also accused of fleeing police and illegally possessing firearms as a minor.

Timeline:

The case has been through several legal turns.

Miliam was granted bond in December 2018, but it was revoked in 2021.

A motion to transfer the case to juvenile court was filed in early 2019.

The case was placed on judicial hold in 2020 and again in 2022.

His previous attorney withdrew from the case last year, but has since found new representation.

What's next:

A status conference is set for August 22.