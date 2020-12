Henry County police are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection to shots fired in Stockbridge.

Officers say on October 13, just before 2:53 a.m. the subject, along with two others, kicked in the door of an apartment and began firing into the residence.

Source: Henry County Police Department

Anyone with identifying information for this subject please contact Detective D. Spencer at 770-288-8306 or dspencer@co.henry.ga.us.