Man wanted in Henry County for stealing credit card from vehicle

article

The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole a credit card and used it to make $3,000 worth of purchases.

Police say the thief broke into a vehicle and stole the credit card on April 23.

If you know the person in the photo above, please call Detective Sergeant J. Holisky at 770-288-8252, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.