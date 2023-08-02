Man wanted in Gwinnett County for rental scam with multiple victims

article

A man is wanted in Gwinnett County for running a rental scam.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, 31-year-old Gregory Coley of Lawrenceville was able to convince 3 people to send him money for rental homes in Auburn and Duluth.

The first victim reportedly sent $2,000 to Coley for a home in Duluth on April 13.

Coley has not been arrested and his whereabouts are unknown. He is facing three counts of Theft by Deception.

Detectives are also attempting to identify any other victims who may have been deceived by Coley.

The police department says rental scams have been on the rise and the fraudulent rental listings can be in numerous formats. Most of the time the suspect(s) never meet the victim(s) in person and all communication is electronic. Some tips to avoid these type of scams include: