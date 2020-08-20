Man wanted in Garnett MARTA station stabbing

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a MARTA station Thursday morning.

It happened on the lower level of the Garnett Station which is located along Peachtree Street Southwest.

Police said they are investigating a "stabbing incident" and the suspect is wanted for aggravated assault.

August 20, 2020 - Suspect wanted in MARTA station stabbing (MARTA Police Department)

Investigators aren't sure if the victim and suspect knew each other. Police are working to learn what led up to the altercation.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. He remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MARTA Police at 404-848-4911.