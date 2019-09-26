Man wanted in airport parking deck robbery

Airport police officers have been told to step up patrols, especially in the parking lots at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The stepped-up enforcement follows a September 13 incident.

A traveler who was about to stow luggage in his car felt a firearm pressed into his chest.

A young thief demanded his phone and his wallet.

Police got a break in the case when someone went to a target and used one of the cards stolen from the traveler.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect who was seen leaving a Target store where authorities said he used the victim's credit cards after the robbery. Sgt. John Chafee says when a thief quickly carries out a crime, that thief may decide that was easy and try it again.

"We want to get this guy off the street," Chafee said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest of the suspect.