Man wanted for Valentine's Day double shooting in Lithonia arrested

A man wanted for a recent double shooting in Lithonia has been arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit with assistance from Georgia State Patrol SWAT.

Javoka Shumaker, aged 44, was apprehended at an apartment complex in Lithonia. He was wanted in connection with the Feb. 14 double shootings of Paul Smith and Jennifer Mullins on Embacadero Drive.

The incident occurred in the presence of a minor, and unfortunately, Smith succumbed to his injuries.

Police said at the time of the shooting that they believe that Shumaker knew the two victims.

Shumaker has been transported to the DeKalb County Jail without any issues. He is facing felony charges of Murder-Malice, Aggravated Assault Weapon, and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree. He is being held without bond.