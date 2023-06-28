Man wanted for using fraudulent credit card in Gwinnett County, police say

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit has released photos of a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.

The person of interest was caught on camera using the card to purchase over $4,200 worth of laptop computers at the Best Buy on Woodward Crossing Boulevard on June 6.

After the transaction, the victim was notified of the purchases made using his card.

If anyone can identify this individual, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.