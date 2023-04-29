Man wanted for Texas murder arrested at mother's house in McDonough

article

An Atlanta man, who had been wanted for murder in Harris County, Texas, has been arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigative Unit (SIU) Fugitive Team and the U.S. Marshals. Steven Jones, 28, is accused of stabbing Clarence Logan, 28, multiple times in the parking lot of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport in September 2022.

Jones was captured at his mother’s residence in McDonough following a tip from Crime Stoppers. The arrest was made in the 200 block of White Mountain Pass without incident. The sheriff of Henry County, Reginald B. Scandrett, said that the arrest of Jones was possible due to the assistance received from the public.

In a statement, Sheriff Scandrett said, "The faster criminals are taken off of the streets, the more crimes can be prevented. The majority of the public doesn’t realize how important their tips are. We were able to assist the U.S. Marshals in apprehending Mr. Jones within hours of being notified that he was in our area. We’re so grateful for the assistance from the public in helping with this arrest. For the family of the victim, nothing will bring him back but hopefully the detainment of this suspect will start the process of justice."

Steven Jones is currently facing one charge of murder and is being held in the Henry County Jail. The question of extradition will be determined.