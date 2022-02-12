Man wanted for scamming elderly Forsyth County residents out of tens of thousands of dollars

article

Deputies in Forsyth County are issuing a warning after at least three elderly residents were scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Officials said the victims were contacted by a woman posting as a relative saying she needed money to get out of jail. The woman then turned the phone over to an "attorney" who explains to the victim they needs $18,000 or $20,000 to get their loved on out of jail in Cleveland, Georgia.

Then a man shows up at their house to pick up the money. Investigators released a photo of that man.

Authorities warn anyone who receives a call like that to no act on the request, but instead call police immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____