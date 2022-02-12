Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for scamming elderly Forsyth County residents out of tens of thousands of dollars

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Forsyth County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Investigators in Forsyth County are searching for this man wanted in connection to reported scams against the elderly. article

Investigators in Forsyth County are searching for this man wanted in connection to reported scams against the elderly. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Forsyth County are issuing a warning after at least three elderly residents were scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Officials said the victims were contacted by a woman posting as a relative saying she needed money to get out of jail. The woman then turned the phone over to an "attorney" who explains to the victim they needs $18,000 or $20,000 to get their loved on out of jail in Cleveland, Georgia.

Then a man shows up at their house to pick up the money. Investigators released a photo of that man.

Authorities warn anyone who receives a call like that to no act on the request, but instead call police immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____