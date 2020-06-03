Man wanted for questioning in multiple hit and runs

DeKalb County police are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with a series of hit-and-runs.

According to police, a 78-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle at Wade Walker Park at around 10:45 Sunday morning, and his own SUV, a Hyundai Santa Fe, was taken. Then, a few hours later at around 2:15, police said a family of six was riding bikes at North DeKalb Mall when a vehicle matching the description of the stolen SUV struck a four-year-old. The child was severely injured.

Police tied that same vehicle to a third incident in another jurisdiction that same day.

Earlier this week, Marietta police found the stolen SUV traveling south on Interstate 75. Officers pulled the vehicle over at Delk Road, and took the five occupants in the vehicle into custody without incident, and notified DeKalb County police.

Police later determined the suspect they were looking for was not in the vehicle.

MORE: Search for suspect in multiple hit and runs leads to multiple arrests

On Wednesday, police released new images of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the hit-and-runs.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.