Man wanted for Rome murder turns himself in, police say

Police in Rome have arrested a 20-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man found lying in the street with a bullet wound in his chest.

Officers found the wounded man at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday on Knollwood Drive. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.

Police said there was some sort of altercation between the victim and suspect, Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. Police said Dennis, a Rome resident, turned himself in on murder charges.

