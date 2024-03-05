Man wanted for multiple sexual assaults in Dunwoody

article

A man is wanted for a series of sexual assaults in the Perimeter area over the last 8 months, the Dunwoody Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Darin Pyatt, 20, is wanted by Dunwoody Police Department for four sexual assaults between June 2023 and February.

Pyatt is described as having mid-length dreads with both sides of his head saved. He stands 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds, with brown eyes.

Dunwody police say Darin Pyatt may be wearing this jacket. (Dunwoody Police Department )

He is known to wear a black letterman-style jacket with white sleeves which reads "Chicago Music House" on the back.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about the case is asked to call the Dunwoody Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.