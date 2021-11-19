Man wanted for Hogansville murder captured in Carroll County

The "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted out of Troup County for the murder of a 42-year-old man on Monday was arrested, the GBI said.

Jearecki Evans, 36, who had an outstanding warrant for murder, was arrested in Carroll County by US marshals and a SWAT team on Friday.

Hogansville Police Chief Jeffrey Sheppard said those warrants stem from the deadly shooting of Lerocco Boyd who was found by officers shortly after 1 p.m. in a yard along Oak Street.

When law enforcement closed in on Evans, Chief Sheppard said he tried to take his own life.

Evans was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

He will be booked on the felony murder charge once he is released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for Evans this week.

