Teens arrested after police chase in stolen minivan in Gwinnett County, police say

Two teens are facing charges after officials say they tried to get away from police in a stolen minivan.

Cameras caught the chase and arrest that happened in Gwinnett County on May 5.

What we know:

Officials say on May 5, an intel analyst at the Gwinnett County Police Department's Situational Awareness Crime Response Center spotted a minivan that had been reported stolen.

The employee was able to direct officers in the area to the vehicle.

Investigators say the teens were caught with a stolen minivan. (Gwinnett County Police)

When officers tried to stop the van, officials say the driver sped off and crashed.

The two occupants ran from the crash scene on foot but were quickly caught.

Investigators shared video of the chase and one of the arrests on Facebook.

What's next:

Officials say both suspects were 16. They're charged with taking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, obstruction, and multiple traffic charges.