Man wanted for fraudulent vehicle loans in Athens-Clarke County

article

Athens-Clarke County police are looking for 38-year-old Reveckeyo "Ra" Anwann Hill in connection to fraudulent vehicle loans.

Hill currently has 14 active felony warrants for Theft by Deception and Identity Fraud.

Many of the charges are related to Hill's business, H&P Auto Brokers on Baxter Street in Athens.

If you know where to find Hill or you have been a victim and have not reported the incident yet, contact Sgt. Franco at 762-400-7100 or nathaniel.franco@accgov.com.