Man wanted in deadly DeKalb County shooting, carjacking arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a DeKalb County gas station was arrested on Tuesday evening.
Aldrickus Brown, 22, was arrested and charged with felony murder and hijacking a motor vehicle.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Brown was spotted by officers along Maid Marion Lane. He was taken into custody without incident.
The deadly shooting occurred at a gas station located at the corner of Rockbridge and Hambrick roads, just over 3 miles west of where Brown was arrested, eight days prior.
DeKalb County police arrest a man wanted for murder along Maid Marion Lane on July 30, 2024. (Supplied)
Officers responded to the gas station just before 5 a.m. on July 22, following a report of a shooting.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Brown was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
The DeKalb County Police Homicide Assault Unit continues investigating the case.