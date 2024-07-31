Man wanted in deadly DeKalb County shooting, carjacking arrested

article

The man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a DeKalb County gas station was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Aldrickus Brown, 22, was arrested and charged with felony murder and hijacking a motor vehicle.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Brown was spotted by officers along Maid Marion Lane. He was taken into custody without incident.

The deadly shooting occurred at a gas station located at the corner of Rockbridge and Hambrick roads, just over 3 miles west of where Brown was arrested, eight days prior.

DeKalb County police arrest a man wanted for murder along Maid Marion Lane on July 30, 2024. (Supplied)

Officers responded to the gas station just before 5 a.m. on July 22, following a report of a shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Brown was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County Police Homicide Assault Unit continues investigating the case.