Man wanted in deadly DeKalb County shooting, carjacking arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 31, 2024 12:48am EDT
DeKalb County
DeKalb County police arrest a man wanted for murder along Maid Marion Lane on July 30, 2024. article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a DeKalb County gas station was arrested on Tuesday evening. 

Aldrickus Brown, 22, was arrested and charged with felony murder and hijacking a motor vehicle. 

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Brown was spotted by officers along Maid Marion Lane. He was taken into custody without incident. 

The deadly shooting occurred at a gas station located at the corner of Rockbridge and Hambrick roads, just over 3 miles west of where Brown was arrested, eight days prior. 

Officers responded to the gas station just before 5 a.m. on July 22, following a report of a shooting. 

The name of the victim has not been released. 

Brown was booked into the DeKalb County Jail. 

The DeKalb County Police Homicide Assault Unit continues investigating the case. 