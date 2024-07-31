Expand / Collapse search
Flood Advisory
from WED 7:14 PM EDT until WED 10:15 PM EDT, Clay County
4
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Walker County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, Upson County, Henry County, Madison County, Murray County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Greene County, Jasper County, Polk County, Dade County, Hall County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gordon County, Banks County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Pike County, Newton County, Cobb County, South Fulton County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Morgan County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Floyd County, Butts County

Man used TikTok hack in Walmart theft spree, police say

By
Published  July 31, 2024 7:41pm EDT
Newnan
FOX 5 Atlanta

Man steals thousands from Walmart with TikTok hack, police say

Walmart surveillance video appears to show a man in Newnan using a trick he learned from social media to steal money from the self-checkout lane.

NEWNAN, Ga. - Police in Newnan are trying to identify a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from area Walmart stores using something he learned on social media. 

Investigators say he and many others apparently learned a trick on social media that cost Walmart stores nationwide millions of dollars before it got fixed, and it is fixed. 

However, police say this guy got away with thousands of dollars from Walmart Store in Newnan, Peachtree City and Fayetteville. 

Image 1 of 5

Newnan police released this video showing a man stealing from a Walmart store using a TikTok hack. 

Police say the suspect is a Black man with short dreadlocks and is in his late 20s to early 30s.  They say surveillance video has shown he has a skin condition on his hands and legs. 

Apparently, a social media site posted information on how to trick the Walmart checkout machines into giving cash back on a certain type of purchase.   

Newnan police released this video showing a man stealing from a Walmart store using a TikTok hack.

Newnan police released this video showing a man stealing from a Walmart store using a TikTok hack. 

Police say in south metro Atlanta, the suspect apparently was not the only one observed doing it. 

Police say he is driving a white BMW Series 7. 

Newnan police released this video showing a man stealing from a Walmart store using a TikTok hack.

Newnan police released this video showing a man stealing from a Walmart store using a TikTok hack. 

If you have information that can help in the investigation, call the Newnan Police Department. 