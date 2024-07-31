Man used TikTok hack in Walmart theft spree, police say

Police in Newnan are trying to identify a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from area Walmart stores using something he learned on social media.

Investigators say he and many others apparently learned a trick on social media that cost Walmart stores nationwide millions of dollars before it got fixed, and it is fixed.

However, police say this guy got away with thousands of dollars from Walmart Store in Newnan, Peachtree City and Fayetteville.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Newnan police released this video showing a man stealing from a Walmart store using a TikTok hack.

Police say the suspect is a Black man with short dreadlocks and is in his late 20s to early 30s. They say surveillance video has shown he has a skin condition on his hands and legs.

Apparently, a social media site posted information on how to trick the Walmart checkout machines into giving cash back on a certain type of purchase.

Newnan police released this video showing a man stealing from a Walmart store using a TikTok hack.

Police say in south metro Atlanta, the suspect apparently was not the only one observed doing it.

Police say he is driving a white BMW Series 7.

Newnan police released this video showing a man stealing from a Walmart store using a TikTok hack.

If you have information that can help in the investigation, call the Newnan Police Department.