Man trapped under catwalk at MARTA station, firefighters say

Atlanta firefighters are working to free a man who became stuck under the catwalk at a MARTA station.

It happened Edgewood-Candler Park Station located along DeKalb Avenue NE. Officials with Atlanta Fire Rescue said the man trapped was alert and conscious, but suffered a leg injury.

It was not immediately clear how the man became trapped.

MARTA said it had to stop service to the station and the incident is causing major delays for those on the blue and green lines. MARTA said it has to ferry riders by bus between King Memorial and East Lake including stops at Inman Park-Reynoldstown and Edgewood-Candler Park.

