Man tells police he shot at driver on Atlanta road, opened fire again when they followed him home

Police said a man faces aggravated assault and criminal damage to property for firing a gun at a driver on the road, then again when that driver followed him home.

Police said Quincey Rogers told police he was "cut off" by a driver Friday on Greenbriar Parkway.

Rogers allegedly told police he pointed his gun at the driver as they were going around him, police said. He said the driver of the other car moved in front of him and made a sudden stop. He drove past the other driver's care and fired a shot.

Rogers told police the other driver followed him to his home on Imperial Circle. He got a gun and fired at the other driver again, police said.

Police said officer arrested Rogers and took him to Fulton County Jail. Police said the victim was uninjured.