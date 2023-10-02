Man stabbed to death on Headland Drive SW on Sunday night

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place in the 3000 block of Headland Drive SW on Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to the area around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple lacerations. Atlanta Fire & Rescue arrived and pronounced him deceased.

No information was released about the victim or the circumstances that led up to the deadly attack.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta police have not announced any arrests at this point.

MAP OF THE AREA