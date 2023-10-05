Man stabbed to death after chasing person breaking into vehicle on Flat Shoals Road

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Flat Shoals Road.

At approximately 10:48 p.m. Oct. 4, APD officers arrived on the scene where they found an injured male, who was later identified as the victim, and immediately arranged for his transportation to Grady Hospital. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim chased someone who appears to have been breaking into a vehicle. The confrontation ended tragically with the victim being fatally stabbed, according to APD.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing probe. The community is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement in their efforts to bring justice and closure to this tragic incident.

This isn't the first time someone has died in recent months after attempting to stop thieves.

An off-duty security guard was killed by car burglars in Midtown Atlanta in August.

A valet attendant was killed in early September after he attempted to stop thieves who were breaking into vehicles in the Lindbergh area.

MAP OF THE AREA