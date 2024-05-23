Man stabbed multiple times Thursday morning on Peyton Place SW

On May 23, Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a reported stabbing at 150 Peyton Place SW. The call came in at approximately 8:41 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the injured man to a local hospital. Authorities reported that the victim is now alert, conscious, and breathing.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the stabbing resulted from a dispute. Police took a suspect into custody. The suspect was not identified.

The investigation is ongoing.