Man stabbed multiple times Thursday morning on Peyton Place SW

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 23, 2024 1:39pm EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - On May 23, Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a reported stabbing at 150 Peyton Place SW. The call came in at approximately 8:41 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the injured man to a local hospital. Authorities reported that the victim is now alert, conscious, and breathing.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the stabbing resulted from a dispute. Police took a suspect into custody. The suspect was not identified. 

The investigation is ongoing.