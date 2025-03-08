VIDEO: Man slashing tents of Atlanta homeless draws backlash from community activists

The Brief Video of a man seen slicing through the tents of Atlanta’s homeless has sparked outrage. Community activists held a news conference Saturday urging the City to pursue charges. That individual has not been charged yet and has not been publicly identified by police.



Cell phone video shows a man destroying the tents of Atlanta’s homeless. The incident that happened just across the street from Ebenezer Baptist Church has sparked outrage from community leaders and activists—who called for accountability during a news conference Saturday.

What we know:

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows a man wearing an "enforcement" shirt, who appeared to be armed, slashing through the homes of Atlanta’s homeless with a knife.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A man was caught on video slashing the tents in a homeless community. As of March 8, 2025, he has not been charged with a crime.

The tense encounter happened just a few hundred feet away from Ebenezer Baptist Church—and a few steps away from the site where Cornelius Taylor was killed by a city bulldozer during an encampment clearing.

We’ve chosen not to identify the individual because he has not been charged.

Community activists held a news conference Saturday urging the City of Atlanta to pursue charges.

What they're saying:

Mawuli Davis, who represents Taylor’s family in a case against the city, was joined Saturday by community leaders who expressed disgust over what they saw.

"These are Atlanta citizens that deserve protection, that deserve the right to live in peace, that deserve the right to live without being terrorized or humiliated and having their very few personal belongings destroyed," Davis said.

"The heart of Atlanta needs a serious check right now. We were known as a city too busy to hate and, right now, we’re looking like a city too busy to love," Rev. Nolan English of Traveling Grace Ministries added.

They’re calling for better treatment of the city’s homeless and accountability for anyone who chooses not to comply, starting with the man in the video they say they hope will face charges.

"It shouldn’t be a reduced charge, it shouldn’t be anything less than what it is—criminal damage to property," Davis stated.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police say they are aware of the video and looking into the incident, but there’s no word on whether charges will be filed. We’ve reached out to a City of Atlanta spokesperson for comment on this.