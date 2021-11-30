Man shot while attempting to break into car, police say

Police in Thomaston said a man was shot and hospitalized after someone caught him attempting to break into a car.

Investigators believe the suspect, Randell Watt, was trying to open a Tahoe parked on 3rd Street in Thomaston when an armed resident came outside and confronted them.

A witness told police Watt had a gun and he and the resident exchanged gunfire. Police found multiple shell casings from a .22 caliber gun and a 9mm, the gun Watt was allegedly holding. Police said they recovered the gun at the scene.

Police said Watt was apparently shot multiple times and was rushed to Upson Regional Medical Center before being life-flighted to Macon. Police believe his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the person who shot Watt is cooperating with investigators.

