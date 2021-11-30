Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while attempting to break into car, police say

Published 
Upson County
FOX 5 Atlanta

THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston said a man was shot and hospitalized after someone caught him attempting to break into a car.

Investigators believe the suspect, Randell Watt, was trying to open a Tahoe parked on 3rd Street in Thomaston when an armed resident came outside and confronted them. 

A witness told police Watt had a gun and he and the resident exchanged gunfire. Police found multiple shell casings from a .22 caliber gun and a 9mm, the gun Watt was allegedly holding. Police said they recovered the gun at the scene. 

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Police said Watt was apparently shot multiple times and was rushed to Upson Regional Medical Center before being life-flighted to Macon. Police believe his injuries were not life-threatening. 

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

Police said the person who shot Watt is cooperating with investigators. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP