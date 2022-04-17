Expand / Collapse search

Man shot on Ralph D. Abernathy following dispute, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said an argument led to a shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard on Saturday night. 

Police received a report of a man shot and found him alert and breathing at around 8:16 p.m. at 836 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. 

Officers found marijuana and shell casings at the scene. 

Police said a dispute led to the shooting. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE