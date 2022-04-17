Man shot on Ralph D. Abernathy following dispute, police say

Atlanta police said an argument led to a shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard on Saturday night.

Police received a report of a man shot and found him alert and breathing at around 8:16 p.m. at 836 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Officers found marijuana and shell casings at the scene.

Police said a dispute led to the shooting.

This story is developing.

