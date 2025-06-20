Missing Atlanta 11-year-old girl found

article

The Brief Atlanta Police said11-year-old G’ingua Benson-Oneal was found. Police were trying to find the girl after she went missing Friday.



Update

Police say G’ingua Benson-Oneal was found.

No other information was released.

Original Story

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared from her northwest Atlanta home on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Atlanta Police, G’ingua Benson-Oneal was last seen around 3 p.m. on June 20 after she left her residence on foot near 318 Simpson Terrace NW. Officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile at approximately 4:01 p.m.

Police say G’ingua is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 144 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black shirt, tan (khaki) sweatpants, and white-and-black Nike sneakers. Investigators said she did not leave a note and did not take any trackable devices with her.

What we don't know:

G’ingua has no known medical, physical, or mental conditions, and her mother told police she does not know where her daughter might have gone.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone who has seen G’ingua or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).