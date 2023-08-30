Man shot on Cooper Street after argument with suspect, police say

An argument turned into gunfire, resulting in one man having to be rushed to the hospital, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called out around 6:07 p.m. to a report of a person shot at 404 Cooper Street SW in Mechanicsville. The victim, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the victim got into an argument with a known suspect before shots were fired.

The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

