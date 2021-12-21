Expand / Collapse search

Man shot near Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
ATLANTA - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Downtown Atlanta

Police answered a call of a person shot a 1:10 a.m. on 521 Hank Aaron Drive. The location is across from Center Parc Credit Union Stadium. 

A man with at least one gunshot wound told police he had been walking in the parking lot when he heard gunfire and was struck. 

The victim was hospitalized.

Police have not released information about a suspect and continue to investigate. 

