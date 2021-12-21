Man shot near Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, police say

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Downtown Atlanta.

Police answered a call of a person shot a 1:10 a.m. on 521 Hank Aaron Drive. The location is across from Center Parc Credit Union Stadium.

A man with at least one gunshot wound told police he had been walking in the parking lot when he heard gunfire and was struck.

The victim was hospitalized.

Police have not released information about a suspect and continue to investigate.

