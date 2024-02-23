Man shot multiple times on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta on Thursday

A man was shot 5 times Thursday night near Peachtree Street and Wall Street SW in downtown Atlanta, police say.

Officers from Zone 5 with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot call at approximately 9:07 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was alert and breathing and transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The victim was reportedly unable to provide officers with any possible suspect information or reason for the shooting.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.