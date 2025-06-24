Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Deer rescued by Coweta County deputies trying to break into jail

Published  June 24, 2025 6:48pm EDT
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Body camera video shows a Coweta County deputy rescuing a fawn who was attempting to break through the jail fence.

The Brief

    • Body camera video shows a Coweta County deputy rescuing a fawn who was attempting to break through the jail fence.
    • Deputy Austin Webb is seen picking up the baby deer and carrying it to his patrol car.
    • A photo showed the fawn leaving the patrol car for some woods near the sheriff’s office.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Body cam video captured a tender moment between a Coweta County deputy and a lost fawn, who, strangely enough, was trying to break into the Coweta County Jail.

Caught on Camera:

It's unclear how the fawn got onto the jail property, past the guard line, but it tried to squeeze its way through a gate into a restricted area. 

The video showed Coweta County Deputy Austin Webb to the rescue, picking up the fawn and carrying it to his car.

After an onlooker helped the deputy put the deer in his car, Deputy Webb took the little one to some nearby woods and released it. 

There are a lot of deer hunters up here at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, not that the little fawn was ever in trouble, but they know a thing or two about deer and wildlife up here. So, it was resolved quickly and safely.

The Source: Information for this article came from reporting by FOX 5's Doug Evans. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office shared the deputy's body camera footage with FOX 5. 

