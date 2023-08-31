Man shot multiple times at midtown Atlanta apartment complex on Bishop Street

article

A man was shot multiple times overnight at the Mark at West Midtown apartment complex on Bishop Street, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says officers responded to a person shot call at around 2:26 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old woman was shot to death in the parking lot at the apartment complex just a few weeks ago. So far, no one has been arrested for her murder.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the latest shooting.

