Man shot and killed in parking lot of Decatur apartment complex

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Decatur apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to DeKalb County police.

Officers were called to the Villas at Panthersville Apartment Homes, located at 2933 Panthersville Road, just before 5 p.m. where they say they found an adult male dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Witnesses told police they saw two male suspects shoot the man as he attempted to run away. Investigators say the victim knew his shooters.

No arrests have been made.

