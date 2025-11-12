Man shot, hospitalized after evening gunfire on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A stretch of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta grows quiet after officers cleared the scene of a shooting that left a man injured on Nov. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen Wednesday evening on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. The victim was alert and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Investigators are still working to identify suspects and determine what led to the shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

What we know:

Officers were called around 6:29 p.m. to 343 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW, where they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified or arrested, or if a weapon was recovered. Investigators also have not shared details about a possible motive or what may have preceded the gunfire.

What's next:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.