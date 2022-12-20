Man shot during possible armed robbery at DeKalb County home, police say

article

Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot in a normally quiet subdivision off Rock Spring Road.

Officers arrived around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail after getting a call of a person shot. DeKalb County police say the officers found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

DeKalb County police investigate a shooting in the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail on Dec. 20, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police say they are investigating this as a possible armed robbery.

No arrests have been made.

DeKalb County police investigate a shooting in the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail on Dec. 20, 2022. (FOX 5)

The case remains under investigation.