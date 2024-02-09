Man shot during domestic dispute on Fairburn Road, female detained

Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a reported dispute involving a weapon shortly before 3 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as a 20-year-old male, was found to be alert, conscious, and breathing. He was promptly transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been engaged in a verbal dispute with someone he knew before the shooting. A female was detained at the scene, according to police.

The Domestic Violence Unit was notified, and investigators are actively working on the case.

No other information was released.



