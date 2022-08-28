Man shot during attempted robbery in Atlanta, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a shooting during an attempted armed robbery late Saturday night.

Officials say at around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace.

At the scene, officers found a 39-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medics took the man, who police described as alert, conscious, and breathing, to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to investigators the shooting happened when an unidentified suspect approached the man and demanded money. When the man tried to fight back, officials say the suspect shot him in the leg.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Atlanta police.