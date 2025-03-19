Man shot to death on Glen Hollow Circle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot to death in DeKalb County Wednesday night.
What we know:
DeKalb County police responded to a call about a person shot in the 100 block of Glen Hollow Circle at 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators say the victim was a man in his late 30s. He was dead when they arrived on the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if police have any persons of interest or suspects in the case. The victim has also not yet been named.
What's next:
The police are still speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to the police through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department shared preliminary information about this fatal incident on March 19, 2025. Editor's Note: References to Decatur were removed from this story since the shooting was not within its legal municipal boundaries.