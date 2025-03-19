Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death on Glen Hollow Circle in DeKalb County

By
Updated  March 20, 2025 9:00am EDT
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A man in his 30s was shot to death in the 100 block of Glen Hollow Circle on Wednesday.
    • He has not been identified yet.
    • There has been no word yet of a suspect or persons of interest in the case.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot to death in DeKalb County Wednesday night.

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to a call about a person shot in the 100 block of Glen Hollow Circle at 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim was a man in his late 30s. He was dead when they arrived on the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if police have any persons of interest or suspects in the case. The victim has also not yet been named.

What's next:

The police are still speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to the police through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department shared preliminary information about this fatal incident on March 19, 2025. Editor's Note: References to Decatur were removed from this story since the shooting was not within its legal municipal boundaries. 

DecaturCrime and Public SafetyNews