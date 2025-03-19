Man shot to death on Glen Hollow Circle in DeKalb County

article

The Brief A man in his 30s was shot to death in the 100 block of Glen Hollow Circle on Wednesday. He has not been identified yet. There has been no word yet of a suspect or persons of interest in the case.



A man was shot to death in DeKalb County Wednesday night.

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to a call about a person shot in the 100 block of Glen Hollow Circle at 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim was a man in his late 30s. He was dead when they arrived on the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if police have any persons of interest or suspects in the case. The victim has also not yet been named.

What's next:

The police are still speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to the police through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.