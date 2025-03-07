Man shot to death after fight in DeKalb County apartment building's lobby

article

The Brief DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting at the Candler Forrest Apartments. Police found a 28-year-old man dead in the apartment lobby with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was a fight with multiple people involved before the gunfire.



DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened at the Candler Forrest Apartments off Candler Road.

What we know:

DeKalb County police got the initial call to the apartment complex at around 10:30 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old man dead in the lobby of the complex. He had been shot multiple times.

The initial investigation revealed the victim had some kind of fight with multiple people before the gunfire started.

What we don't know:

At this time, DeKalb County police have not released the name of the victim or any information about possible suspects.

What they're saying:

Jodi Bobb was startled when she got a call from a neighbor about the shooting.

"I came down the stairs, and when I came down, he was just laying there dead in a pool of blood. And I just started screaming, and the police came and closed the door," she said.

Bobb says she knew the victim, and he used to live at the complex.

"I know him, he used to come over to my house and eat dinner and play video games with my son. I know him personally, and he was always a nice, respectable person."

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.