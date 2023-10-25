Man shot by woman's relative during argument on James P. Brawley Drive

On Oct. 24 at around 1:35 p.m., Atlanta police officers responded to a reported shooting incident at 348 James P. Brawley Drive NW. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The injured man was subsequently transported to a hospital by Grady EMS and is reported to be stable.

According to preliminary information released by law enforcement, the incident appears to be the result of a domestic dispute involving a male and female at the location. During the altercation, a male individual, believed to be related to the female involved in the dispute, produced a firearm and fired a shot at the male participant in the argument.

Police officers at the scene recovered the firearm used in the incident and detained the male suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities caution that the preliminary details may change as the investigation progresses or if new information comes to light.