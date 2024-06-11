Expand / Collapse search

Man shot during fight at NW Atlanta home, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 11, 2024 8:56am EDT
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital overnight in the northwest part of the city.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. at a home on the 2600 block of Baker Ridge Drive NW. 

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the man had gotten into a dispute with someone that escalated into a shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.